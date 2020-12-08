A Millbury man is in jail after being arrested while in possession of numerous drugs.
Charles C. Campos Jr., 34, has been indicted for having weapons under disability, a third-degree felony; two counts aggravated trafficking in drugs, both third-degree felonies; aggravated trafficking in drugs, a second-degree felony; trafficking in cocaine, a third-degree felony; trafficking in LSD, a third-degree felony; and trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, a first-degree felony.
Each charge carries a one-year firearm specification and forfeiture of guns and money.
Lake Township police responded to the 28000 block of Main Street in Millbury around 2 a.m. on Oct. 13 for reports of gunfire. Campos was found in his apartment and reportedly had in his possession a Maverick Arms shotgun and 9 mm Smith and Wesson semi-automatic handgun. He admitted shooting off several rounds of the handgun while drunk with a juvenile in his unit, according to the report.
Police also found 43 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, oxycodone in amounts exceeding the bulk amount, more than 50 doses of LSD, more than 10 grams of cocaine, a fentanyl-related compound in excess of 20 grams, and five times the bulk amount of methamphetamine. He also had in his possession baggies, scales and $4,700 in cash.
He previously had been convicted of a felony offense.
A Wood County grand jury indicted 21 additional individuals Wednesday, including:
Cory Richard Haeft, 32, Williston, for felonious assault, a first-degree felony; obstructing official business, a fifth-degree felony; and failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony. On May 28 in Millbury, he allegedly failed to stop for a Lake Township patrolman and drove at a high rate of speed to elude the officer. According to the police report, Haeft ran a stop sign at Ayers and Pemberville roads and went airborne before hitting a tree in the 2800 block of Ayers Road. He again fled north on Pemberville Road and did a U-turn at the railroad tracks, which were blocked by a train. After the officer stopped and was about to exit his vehicle, Haeft allegedly sped up and attempted to strike the officer. He fled on foot near Dalling Street in Northwood and was arrested in a nearby field/wooded area. Northwood and Walbridge police assisted.
Collin C. Habeeb, 19, Bowling Green, for felonious assault, a second-degree felony. On Oct. 9, Habeeb, a member of a BGSU fraternity, is accused of assaulting a member of a second fraternity after both groups played Call of Duty at a residence in the 100 block of Liberty Street. The victim said he was jumped by three or four males, was punched and fell to the ground where he was punched and kicked in the face. An officer noticed blood of Habeeb’s white Nikes and during questioning, he admitted to kicking the victim. He refused to name the others involved in the alleged assault.
Michael B. Carr, 26, Louisville, Kentucky, for trafficking in marijuana and possession of marijuana, both third-degree felonies. On Feb. 4, he is accused of having at least 5,000 grams of marijuana in his possession with the purpose to distribute.
Co-defendants Joshua Kedrick Penley, 32, Port Huron, Michigan, and Glenn Robert Elliot, 28, Clyde, Michigan, each for money laundering, aggravated trafficking in drugs and aggravated possession of drugs, all third-degree felonies, and possessing criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony. On Aug. 7, they are accused of having in their possession a bulk amount pf methamphetamine and $33,343 in cash with the purpose of using it criminally.
Daniel Lee Gutierrez, 36, Bowling Green, for unlawful restraint, a third-degree misdemeanor, and domestic violence, a third-degree felony. On Oct. 10, he is accused of pushing a woman to the floor and striking her several times with a closed fist, kicking her several times, throwing her onto a bed and placing his knee on her chest, causing difficulty in breathing. He sat, blocking the door, and kicked her legs out from under her when she approached. The victim said he continually dumped her clothes out of her bags as she packed. Officers noted numerous bruises on her legs, arms, near her neck and her face. Gutierrez had previously pleaded guilty to two offenses of domestic violence, both in Defiance County.
Co-defendants Cheves D. Lewis, 28, and Marquis Devaughn Baker II, 26, both of Akron. Lewis was indicted for two counts of having weapons while under disability, both third-degree felonies ,while Baker was indicted for one count. When stopped by police for speed on Interstate 80 on Oct. 10, their vehicle reportedly had a loaded Hi-Point 380 caliber handgun in the glovebox, within reach of Lewis and a loaded Walthers 9 mm firearm in the backseat within reach of Baker. While in transport, Baker was unable to remain sitting upright; EMS was called and administered a dose of Narcan. Lewis was on probation for a felony charge while Baker had a previous conviction of a felony offense.
Thomas Palacios Artiaga, 50, Toledo, for trespass in a habitation, a fourth-degree felony. On Oct. 12, he is accused of entering a home through the garage. When police arrived, they found no one inside or outside the home. Upon a return visit, the homeowner showed police cigarette butts the intruder left behind as well as a 14-inch buck knife in a sheath. Police also found a U.S. Treasury check made out to Artiaga. When contacted, he admitted to entering the garage and leaving behind the knife.
Delia Marie Alonzo, 40, Toledo, for obstructing official business, a fifth-degree felony; failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony; and driving under OVI suspension as well as operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them (OVI), both first-degree misdemeanors. On Oct. 1, state patrol responded to a reckless operator report on Interstate 75 near Bowling Green. The vehicle was being driven on rims due to an earlier crash in the Perrysburg area. Pieces of the car came apart and damaged the patrol car, which was in pursuit. She hit stop sticks near milepost 167 (Ohio 18) and came to a stop near milepost 161 (County Road 99) in Hancock County. After being taken into custody, she was found to be impaired and said she did not know law enforcement was behind her trying to stop her.
Anna Maria Flores, 43, Bowling Green, for two counts possession of heroin, both fifth-degree misdemeanors. According to the indictment, she knowingly possessed the heroin on Aug. 7 and Aug. 20.
Matthew Sutherland, 35, Rochester Hills, Michigan, for trafficking in marijuana and possession of marijuana, both third-degree felonies. On Oct. 5, he was allegedly found in possession marijuana equaling or exceeding 5,000 grams.
Timothy Lane Dooley, 44, Bowling Green, for breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony, and petty theft, a first-degree misdemeanor. He is accused of entering a structure and stealing a Dewalt saw without consent.
Steven S. Comrie, 40, of Sylvania and currently in jail, for theft, a fifth-degree felony, and failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony. He is accused on leaving Kohl’s on Fremont Pike with more than $1,000 in merchandise and disregarding the lights and siren of police. While fleeing, he allegedly ran multiple traffic signals, exceeded 118 mph and drove into oncoming traffic. The pursuit was terminated to alleviate the escalating danger to the public and officers involved due to heavy traffic. He was identified through video surveillance at the store.
Christopher Alan Stanfield, 34, Toledo, for theft, a fifth-degree felony. He is accused of taking tools valued in excess of $1,000 without consent from Lowe’s on Fremont Pike on May 8.
Jacob Thomas Scott Cox, 24, Toledo, for harassment with a bodily substance, a fifth-degree felony. He is accused of attempting to cause harm to another in the jail June 30 by throwing or expelling blood, semen, urine, feces or another bodily substance.
Co-defendants Akeem Yasim, 32, Chicago; Leandrew E. Woods, 29; Chicago; Charles C. Sims, 23, Matteson, Illinois; and Takeshiana R. Rutledge, 24, Matteson, Illinois, each for counterfeiting, a fourth-degree felony. Police were dispatched Aug. 7 to Walmart on Fremont Pike for a man passing $100 counterfeit bills at the register. The man was identified as Sims and the other three accused were occupants of the same vehicle.
Damien A. Schooner, 32, Bowling Green, for violating a protection order after he allegedly called a woman 53 times between March 9-14.
A bill of information was served to Mark Wayne Collins, 24, Toledo and currently in jail, for failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony, on July 20 after being released on an own recognizance bond while facing charges of the felony offenses of pandering obscenity involving a minor and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles.
In a bill of information, the defendant voluntarily gives up the right to have the charge presented to the grand jury.