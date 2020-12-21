A Millbury man has been indicted for assault after witnesses said he beat up a woman.
Eric Lee Anderson, 43, was indicted Wednesday for felonious assault, a second-degree felony.
According to court documents, a Walbridge police officer was on patrol on Oct. 31 in the 100 block of South Main Street when he observed a disturbance outside a bar.
According to the indictment, witnesses pointed out Anderson and said he had beat up a woman, who was lying on the ground on her back, fading in and out of consciousness. She had two golf-ball size lumps on the left side of her face that were black, blue and red. The bridge of her nose was swollen and bruised and she also had scrapes to her elbows.
She was unconscious for the majority of the time the officer was on scene before she was taken by Lake Township EMS to a local hospital.
The officer determined that Anderson and another male got into a fight inside the bar and the victim got involved in order to break it up. That was when Anderson attacked the victim, according to witnesses.