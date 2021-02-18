A Millbury man has been indicted for 19 counts of rape.
Steven Finch II, 47, also was indicted by a grand jury Wednesday for five counts of kidnapping and six counts of felonious assault.
According to court papers, Finch is accused of forcibly engaging in sex with a woman in August 2019, and either moved her from the place where she was found or restrained her. He knowingly caused serious harm to the woman, who was over the age of 18.
He is accused of doing those three things two more times during the month of August 2019.
Court paper charge Finch with raping the same woman each month from September 2019 to November 2020.
He allegedly kidnapped her again around Feb. 22-23, 2020 and also around Feb. 23-24, 2020 and raped her and assaulted her both those times. He also is accused of assaulting her in June, again causing serious physical harm.
The rape and kidnapping charges are all first-degree felonies while the assault charges are second-degree felonies.
All 30 charges carry sexually violent predator specifications.