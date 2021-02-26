A Millbury man accused of multiple counts of rape was arraigned Tuesday.
Steven Finch II, 47, appeared in front of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Matt Reger via video from the jail.
Defense attorney Kati Tharp said her client pleaded not guilty to all 30 charges.
Finch was indicted earlier this month on 19 counts of rape, five counts of kidnapping and six counts of felonious assault.
According to court papers, he is accused of forcibly engaging in sex with a woman in August 2019, and either moved her from the place where she was found or restrained her. He knowingly caused serious harm to the woman, who was over the age of 18.
He is accused of doing those three things two more times during the month of August 2019.
Court papers charge Finch with raping the same woman each month from September 2019 to November 2020.
He allegedly kidnapped her again around Feb. 22-23, 2020 and also around Feb. 23-24, 2020 and raped her and assaulted her both those times. He also is accused of assaulting her in June, again causing serious physical harm.
The rape and kidnapping charges are all first-degree felonies while the assault charges are second-degree felonies.
All 30 charges carry sexually violent predator specifications.
Wood County Chief Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Pamela Gross said Finch had a relationship with the victim during the time of the charges.
“These counts are extremely serious,” she said. “They were violent.”
If found guilty, Finch will serve life in prison without parole, Gross said, and added he is a threat to the victim and society at large.
Bond was set at $500,000, with no 10%, with the condition that Finch have no contact with the victim.
A video pretrial was scheduled for March 9.
Charges of rape, felonious assault and abduction originated in Perrysburg Municipal Court, which set a $250,000 bond. All charges were dismissed without prejudice on Feb. 19.
Finch was indicted by a Wood County grand jury Feb. 18 and was arrested Feb. 19.