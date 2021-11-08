American Legion Post 45 will hold a joint Veterans Day service with Bowling Green Middle School at the Wood County Courthouse Memorial Plaza on Thursday at 11 a.m.
David Ridenour will serve as master of ceremonies. Becky Dettmer, chaplain, Bowling Green American Legion Auxiliary Unit 45, will offer the invocation. The National Anthem will be performed by the BGMS eighth grade choir, directed by Courtney Boswell.
Patrick Carney, eighth grade social science teacher, will introduce the “Patriot’s Pen” writing contest sponsored by the VFW. BGMS student Nia Warman will read her “Patriot’s Pen” entry. This will be followed by the choir presentation of “America the Beautiful,” an arrangement by Ruth Elaine Schram.
The Fallen Heroes of Wood County will be honored with a wreath laying on the plaza by a veteran paired with a middle school student at each monument. The service will conclude with the benediction from Herb Dettmer, chaplain, Bowling Green American Legion Post 45; rifle salute by the 14th Ohio Volunteer Infantry; and “Taps” by Ryan Holley.
The Paul C. Ladd VFW Post 1148 will hold a luncheon for veterans after the Veterans Day Service. This is free for veterans, with donations for guests appreciated.
The American Legion will be placing flags on Main Street on Thursday starting at 6:30 a.m. and taking them down at 6 p.m.