A Michigan woman been sentenced to prison for a crime spree in Ohio and Michigan.
A warrant has been issued for her co-defendant.
Briana Freeman, 45, Pontiac, has been sentenced to four years and up to six years for engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a second-degree felony.
She appeared Dec. 4 in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Matt Reger.
Seven counts of money laundering were dismissed.
Co-defendant Velretta Marie Leak, 48, Detroit, was scheduled to be in court on Oct. 22 for a sentencing hearing. A warrant was issued for her arrest when she did not appear.
The two women were indicted in February for seven counts of money laundering and one count engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity from May to November.
They were charged in 22 incidents of corrupt activity involving theft of personal items from 22 homes in Maumee, Perrysburg, Bowling Green, Sylvania, Grand Rapids, Troy, Kettering, Miamisburg, Milan, Fremont, Toledo and Monroe, Michigan. Items taken were allegedly used to commit or attempt to commit acts of corrupt activity. They then used the stolen items to conduct transactions to carry on corrupt activity.