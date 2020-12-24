A Michigan woman will serve a jail sentence after she crashed her car into two state trooper cruisers.
On Friday, Christina Marie Eads, 26, Lincoln Park, was transported from the jail to the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Matt Reger.
She had been indicted in September for two counts criminal damaging or endangering, both first-degree misdemeanors, and failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony.
Eads pleaded guilty Nov. 6 to failure to comply with the remaining two counts dismissed at sentencing, which was Friday.
“The whole issue that she had in Wood County … started when she found out her significant other was cheating on her,” said defense attorney Sarah Roller, adding that the man is the father of her child.
“She said she just didn’t want to stop … as opposed to she couldn’t stop,” said Wood County Assistant Prosecutor David Romaker.
He said that Eads led police on a 26-mile journey on Interstate 75 and was cognizant of what she was doing.
The incident was so fraught with danger – being in an interstate setting – the state was asking for a one-year prison sentence, he said.
Roller said her client was attempting to get to Tennessee from Michigan.
Eads’ half-brother in Tennessee has offered to take her in, she continued.
Eads had taken herself off Remeron, used for depression, and has had substance abuse issues in the past including heroine and methamphetamine, Roller said.
While the state has recommended a one-year prison sentence, Roller asked for community control.
On Aug. 27, Eads failed to stop for police and continued on southbound I-75, operating at a high rate of speed, swerving at two cruisers before striking two cruisers.
“I’m very sorry,” Eads said, “and I want to pay back the damage that I caused.”
Romaker asked for restitution totaling $4,698 for the repairs to the two patrol cruisers she struck.
“I want to overcome this,” Eads said. “I want to see my daughter.”
She said she got where she was by hanging out with the wrong people and not putting herself or her daughter first. She said she wants to be a better mother for her 4-year-old daughter.
Reger said the third-degree felony could warrant a 36-month prison term, which he could impose as Eads’ actions had led to circumstances that put a lot of people in danger.
“Circumstances of this case indicate you put a lot of people in danger of their lives,” he said.
The pursuit lasted 22 minutes and covered more than 25 miles and speeds up to 92 miles per hour, Reger said. Eads committed several moving violations, drove past a construction crew, intentionally swerved toward the troopers’ cruisers several times, drove over a full set of stop sticks and deliberately struck two cruisers.
“This is an offense that deserves a prison sentence,” he said, but added he needs to use the minimum sanctions.
Reger imposed a sentence of 120 days in the jail, two years community control upon release and three years of a driver’s license suspension with no privileges.
Eads must complete chemical dependency and substance abuse treatment, take a parenting program, and complete 200 hours of community service in two years. Upon release from jail, she must enter a correctional treatment facility after which she can go to Tennessee.
Reger also reserved 36 months in prison, which he could impose if Eads violates any community control sanctions.