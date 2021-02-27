Sentencing of a woman found guilty of a crime spree in Ohio and Michigan was halted after she said she was suffering chest pains.
Velretta Leak, 48, appeared Tuesday in front of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Matt Reger via video link from the jail.
Defense attorney William Hayes asked for a sentence of six months in the local jail followed by community control.
Reger said that Leak had a 30-year career of stealing and the only times she wasn’t stealing was when she was incarcerated. There have been periods of community control and attempts to help, he said.
He then sentenced Leak to six years in the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction, at which time she could be seen via the video grabbing her chest and slumping over the desk at the jail.
Reger asked the deputy to take her to medical staff to have her evaluated.
Her co-defendant Briana Freeman, 45, Detroit, was sentenced in December to a minimum of four years and up to six years for engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a second-degree felony.
The two women were indicted in February 2020 for seven counts of money laundering and one count engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity from May to November 2019.
They were charged in 22 incidents of corrupt activity involving theft of personal items from businesses in Maumee, Perrysburg, Bowling Green, Sylvania, Grand Rapids, Troy, Kettering, Miamisburg, Milan, Fremont, Toledo and Monroe, Michigan. Items taken were then used to commit or attempt to commit acts of corrupt activity.
The seven counts of money laundering were dismissed against each woman.
Leak pleaded guilty in September to engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity.
Sentencing was set for October, but when Leak didn’t show, a nationwide warrant was issued for her arrest. She was arrested and has remained in jail since Feb. 19.
Hayes said Leak has a substantial criminal record, being charged every year from 1990-94 and again from 2013-20.
The reason that Leak didn’t appear for her sentencing was she was serving a sentence in Monroe, Michigan, he said.
Leak resides in Pontiac, Michigan. She is not drug dependent and she has no juvenile record, Hayes said. The pre-sentence report indicated she is bi-polar and has disassociate identity order, he said.
“She has mental health issues, really strong ones,” Hayes said. “She can do pretty well when she’s taking her medicines but life goes pretty badly for her when she’s not taking her medicines.”
She stole and used credit cards and caused no risk of harm to any individuals, he said.
“She’s taken personal responsibility for her actions. She’s shown real remorse for the offense,” Hayes said.
She in on probation in Washtenaw and Monroe counties in Michigan.
“I do think this time is going to be different,” Hayes said.
He can’t avoid looking at her prior record, said Wood County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Chris Anderson.
Leak came to Ohio with her co-defendant and went into small businesses that had few employees and distracted the clerk so they could take credit cards out of purses, Anderson said.
They then went to big box stores and purchased gift cards using the stolen credit cards, he said.
“They did this time after time and I think she needs to be punished for it,” Anderson said.
Leak said she does plan to make full restitution and has a job waiting for her.
“I apologize to anyone I hurt and harmed. I don’t want to do that anymore,” she said. “I will not steer you wrong. If I mess up, I will do the prison time.”
Reger said Hayes does make a compelling argument for community control.
“In spite of that, the court does look at a 30-year history and dedication to theft,” he said.
Due to the felony falling within the guidelines of the Reagan Tokes Law, Reger added three years as an indefinite sentence to the six year sentence. The extra years will be dependent on Leak’s conduct in prison and will be determined by ODRC.