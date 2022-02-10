A Michigan man and woman have been indicted for allegedly breaking into self-storage units in Bowling Green.
Co-defendants Thomas Owens, 40, of Albion, and Aubrey McClintock, 33, of Homer, were indicted Feb. 2 for five counts breaking and entering, all fifth-degree felonies, and receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony.
On Dec. 26 in the 2000 block of Victory Lane, the couple allegedly entered five self-storage units. Video surveillance reportedly shows Owens get out of a U-Haul carrying bolt cutters he then allegedly used to cut the locks of storage units.
The U-Haul they used to transport the items was reported stolen Dec. 26 from Jackson, Michigan.
Both are in jail, each with a $20,000 bond.
A Wood County grand jury handed down 16 bills of indictment on Feb. 2.
• Andy Leeland Smart, 21, Swanton, for felonious assault, a second-degree felony; assault, a first-degree misdemeanor; endangering children, a first-degree felony; and domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony.
On Dec. 27 in the 1000 block of Fairview Avenue, EMS was dispatched to a report where Smart allegedly struck a female on the face. She told police she woke Smart and asked him to help clean the apartment due to an incident involving the police. He allegedly began to yell at her, and the situation escalated and Smart allegedly struck the woman in the face several times and put his arm around her neck, causing bruising. A neighbor herd the commotion and went to the apartment and allegedly saw Smart strike the woman. She grabbed the four children in the apartment and took them to her unit.
He had previously pleaded guilty to domestic violence in 2020 in Fulton County.
He is in jail with a $35,000 bond.
• Melanie Hoyt, 45, Perrysburg, for failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a fourth-degree felony, and operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse of a combination of them, a third-degree felony. On Dec. 26 on Wales Road in Northwood, Hoyt allegedly ran a stop sign, drove up on a curb, admitted to consuming alcohol, then refused a sobriety test before fleeing onto Interstate 75.
She had previously pleaded guilty to OVI in 2020 in Lucas County. A warrant has been issued for her arrest.
• Barton S. Schroeder, 26, Rossford, for domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. On Jan. 8 in the 800 block of Glenwood Road in Rossford, he is accused of pushing a family member against the wall and striking him several times in the throat and neck area.
He had previously been convicted of domestic violence in 2020 in Wood County.
He is in jail with a $40,000 bond.
• Angelo Martez Brooks Jr., 23, Detroit, for receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony; failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony; and possessing criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony. On Jan. 5, he allegedly led police on a high-speed pursuit with speeds exceeding 150 mph starting in Bowling Green and ending in Sylvania Township. He also allegedly stole the vehicle he was driving from Cronin Automotive in Bowling Green. He was taken to jail and posted $30,000 bond on Jan. 18.
• Robert Frederick Allen III, 41, Toledo, for improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony, and discharging of firearm on or near prohibited premises, a third-degree felony.
On Jan. 5 in the 200 block of North Main Street, Allen allegedly fired three rounds of a 9 mm firearm into the air out of the driver’s side window of a 2021 Chevy Silverado. Allen and his passenger were reportedly doing a food delivery. The city’s camera system reportedly captured the defendant firing the gun out of the vehicle, as well as the couple picking up the food for delivery at a downtown bar two minutes prior.
He is in jail on with a $35,000 bond.
• Alan J. Nagel Jr., 43, Toledo, for assault, a first-degree misdemeanor, and two counts domestic violence, both third-degree felonies. On Oct. 10 shortly before 4 a.m. in the 2000 block of Jamestown Drive in Northwood, he allegedly pushed a woman, knocking her to the floor, while she was attempting to stop him from harming her sister and niece.
• Kamarion Shamir Freeman, 18, Detroit, for two counts receiving stolen property and one count possessing criminal tools, all fifth-degree felonies. On Nov. 17, he allegedly fraudulently returned stolen merchandise to Lowe’s in Perrysburg. After a traffic stop and further investigation, it was determined Freeman had committed a fraudulent return to the Airport Highway Lowe’s prior to visiting the Perrysburg store. The total amount of the merchandise return cards in the vehicle was $3,931. The amount of actual product recovered was $5.257. An investigator for Lowe’s in Michigan informed local officers that Freeman was part of an active organized retail theft ring investigation in Michigan.
• Kaleb Michael Flory, 18, Van Wert, for two counts assault, both third-degree felonies, and harassment with a bodily substance, a fifth-degree felony. On Jan. 4, Flory was accused of biting an employee, and drawing blood, at the Juvenile Residential Center of Northwest Ohio while employees were attempting to get him back to his room.
He is in jail with a $35,000 bond.
• Co-defendants Darrichia J. Watson, 31, and Quavon V. Peterson, 30, both of Toledo, for burglary, a second-degree felony; and possessing criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony. On Dec. 25, they allegedly removed two security systems and a gaming headset without paying from the Perrysburg Walmart.
They were found to have active trespass orders from all Walmart properties.
• Daniel Nathan Hudson, 34, Oak Hill, for possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony; possession of marijuana, a minor misdemeanor; and operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse of a combination of them, a first-degree misdemeanor. On Nov. 27 after a probable cause search during a traffic stop, Hudson allegedly had heroin and marijuana in the vehicle.
• Kay Marie Rauch, 46, Fremont, for burglary, a second-degree felony, and theft, a fifth-degree felony. On Jan. 8, she is accused of taking merchandise from Walmart in Perrysburg without paying. She had previously been trespassed from all Walmart stores.