A Michigan man who reportedly suffered a gunshot wound in Bowling Green has been indicted for drug trafficking.
Andrew Ryan Garten, 24, Imlay City, was indicted by a Wood County Grand Jury on Oct. 7 for trafficking in marijuana, a second-degree felony.
On May 8, he allegedly sold marijuana in the vicinity of child learning center on the east side of Bowling Green.
He reportedly walked into the Wood County Hospital emergency room with a gunshot wound to his abdomen. He allegedly told personnel he was shot when he declined to purchase marijuana from an unknown male.
Video surveillance footage reportedly showed Garten had parked his vehicle behind the 1500 block of East Wooster Street and a search of the area turned up a cardboard box wrapped in plastic between two bushes.
The box reportedly had 10 pounds of marijuana in it.
Additional video showed Garten park near the bushes, walk around to the rear passenger side, remove the box and put it in the bushes. No one else was present.