A Michigan resident who was pursued through Perrysburg and caused a school lockdown has been sentenced to jail and community control.
Demetrius Peguese, 19, of Inkster, Michigan, was in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Matt Reger July 31 for sentencing.
He had appeared in Reger’s courtroom May 14 to change his plea to guilty to receiving stolen property, the amended charge of failure to comply with the signal or order of a police officer and the amended charge of attempted tampering with evidence. All are fourth-degree felonies.
Charges of possessing criminal tools and telecommunication fraud were dismissed at sentencing.
Defense attorney Justin Daler said Peguese had no juvenile record, no prior convictions and was a product of his environment. He was raised by his mother, who often moved for her job, and he followed his sister and got into this situation, he said.
“My client turned a blind eye; I think he should have known better,” he said.
Peguese fled police in a panic and didn’t understand the consequence, Daler said.
Now that his client has had time to reflect on the situation, “he is sorry and he realizes that (going through) a residential neighborhood could have caused serious harm.”
He is thankful nothing more serious happened, Daler said about his client.
Peguese was interning to be a real estate agent but was laid off and is now looking at a trades school.
Daler asked for a sentence of community control.
“I see a lot of hope with Mr. Peguese,” Daler said. “He has a lot of potential and he will go far in life if he surrounds himself with people who are moving in the right direction.”
Wood County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney David Romaker said the length of the car chase, as well as the number of people involved, was very dangerous.
Still, the state was not going to advocate against community control, he said.
“The duration of the pursuit was 10-15 minutes,” Romaker said.
And while it was not a long distance, “it’s the concentration, the population … that is what matters. One hundred miles per hour in a bedroom community with all kinds of children … the risk is just off the charts.”
Peguese failed to stop at several stop signs and stop lights and then fled on foot after crashing his vehicle.
Romaker asked for a sentence of 90 days in jail and five years on community control.
“I just want to apologize to the kids, the officers and the residents that I put in danger,” Peguese said. “I was scared … and that’s not the kind of person I am.”
He wants to be a role model to his siblings and will be looking into a trade school as soon as he gets out of jail if a sentence was imposed.
“The offenses for which you have been charged … are concerning,” Reger said.
“You failed to comply with an order or signal from a police officer. … A school was shut down, put in lockdown due to this situation. The danger to life we can’t even calculate,” he said.
The pursuit went through a 25 mph zone at speeds of 80 to 100 miles per hour and the defendant didn’t stop at six lights or signs, Reger said.
“There is no question that the facts of this matter deserve prison, but your circumstances do indicate to the court that maybe community control may be appropriate,” he said.
His apology seems genuine, Reger said.
He then sentenced the teen to 90 days in jail and three years community control with the conditions he complete 200 hours of community service and have no contact with co-defendants Jasmine Peguese or Theron Walton.
Reger reserved up to six years in jail for Peguese if he doesn’t complete community control.
Peguese was one of three Michigan residents who were stopped on a highway in November for theft of a vehicle. A pursuit entailed that resulted in a traffic crash and school lockdowns in Perrysburg.
Co-defendants Jasmine Gabrielle Peguese, 25, Detroit, and Theron Cortez Walton Jr., 30, Lincoln Park, Michigan, are each charged with telecommunication fraud, receiving stolen property, possessing criminal tools and tampering with evidence.
Jasmine Peguese didn’t show up for a court appearance June 19 and a nationwide warrant has been issued for her arrest. Walton failed to appear Feb. 28 and a nationwide warrant for his arrest also has been issued.
At 1:04 p.m. on Nov. 8, troopers from the Bowling Green post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol attempted to stop a stolen 2017 Dodge Challenger on U.S. 20 near Interstate 75. The suspect failed to stop and fled westbound into Perrysburg at a high rate of speed.
Troopers immediately discontinued the pursuit for safety reasons. A patrol airplane located the suspect vehicle and tracked it down. The suspect eventually lost control, went off the side of the road and crashed into a tree on Plum Street. Demetrius Peguese exited the vehicle and fled the scene on foot.
A K-9 assisted in locating him on Willow Street and he was taken into custody.
A second stolen vehicle was located, and the additional suspects were taken into custody.