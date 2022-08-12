A Michigan man who led police on a 30-mile chase on Interstate 75 is going to prison.
Hangsom Rai, 19, was transported from the jail Tuesday to the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Matt Reger.
Rai in June had pleaded guilty to failure to comply with the order or signal of a police office, a third-degree felony.
Reger imposed a 30-month sentence in the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections with credit for 162 days served in the county jail.
Rai’s operator’s license will be suspended for 3 years.
At 3:21 a.m. on March 1, Rossford police responded to a report of auto break-ins in the area of the Ironwood subdivision.
The vehicle caught on a Ring camera was found in the Arbor Hills subdivision. After police attempted a traffic stop, the Jeep rammed into the police cruiser before driving off.
The Jeep went eastbound on Wale Road and then to southbound I-75. A pursuit continued about 25 miles with speeds up to 120 mph.
Stop sticks were deployed twice but the Jeep was able to avoid them.
The vehicle crashed near Cygnet and the individuals in the vehicle fled on foot. A search of the area found four men aged 12-29. Two of the juveniles were Rai’s relatives.
It was determined Rai was the driver.