A man who led multiple law enforcement agencies on a chase from Michigan to Bowling Green is going to prison.
Zachary Britton, 29, of Monroe, Michigan, was transported from the jail Tuesday to the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Matt Reger.
Britton had been indicted in April for endangering children, a first-degree misdemeanor, and failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony.
On March 10, Monroe, Michigan, police started a pursuit of Britton after a hit-skip accident. Once the pursuit entered Ohio on southbound Interstate 75, it was turned over to the Toledo Police Department.
Toledo police stopped their pursuit after the defendant crossed over the Disalle bridge into Wood County, according to Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Christopher Anderson.
An unmarked TPD cruiser located the vehicle at a gas station on Buck Road and alerted Rossford police. When the Rossford officer activated his light bar, Britton swerved around the patrol vehicle and headed west on Buck Road at approximately 60 mph.
He ran a red light at the northbound entrance ramp to I-75 before entering the southbound entrance ramp, Anderson said.
Britton swerved between the three lanes, drove on the left berm to pass traffic and reached speeds in excess of 100 mph.
The chase was turned over to Perrysburg Township police around U.S. 20. They were joined by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
The patrol put out stop sticks at mile marker 185 and blew out both tires on the right side of Britton’s SUV.
He pulled over onto the berm, Anderson said, before taking off and driving on the rims at about 50 mph. Britton took the Wooster Street exit and stopped at the Circle K at 1602 E. Wooster St.
He refused to get out of his vehicle and lit a marijuana cigarette, Anderson said.
Police eventually had to shatter the window and forcibly remove him from the vehicle.
There was a 5-year-old in the backseat and the child’s mother in the passenger seat.
The distance of the pursuit was 45 miles but the duration could not be determined.
Britton pleaded guilty Tuesday to the failure to comply charge and the endangering charge was dismissed.
He had asked to go straight to sentencing, foregoing a pre-sentence investigation.
Defense attorney Justin Daler said his client acknowledged the seriousness of the offense, which is why he wanted to proceed to sentencing.
The PSI is done by the probation department and gives him a full assessment of all the circumstances surround the offense, Reger said.
“By waiving that pre-sentence investigation report, you’re almost putting the court in a position of having to impose a prison sentence,” he said.
Britton, when given the opportunity speak, said he didn’t hurt anybody but himself. He said he should have pulled over since he had a child in the back seat.
“It had to be pretty scary for a 5-year-old,” Reger said.
“It was a very big mistake,” Britton said, adding he was on meth and on parole in Michigan at the time. “I wasn’t in the right state of mind. I’m way better than that.”
Reger noted Britton’s record, which included an assault in Michigan in 2008, disorderly conduct, breaking and entering, and assaulting a police officer in 2013.
Reger imposed a sentence of 24 months, with a three-year mandatory driver’s license suspension upon his release.