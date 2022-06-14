A Michigan man who assaulted a police officer is going to prison.
Quinston Kincade Brown, 21, Ypsilanti, Michigan, was transported from the jail June 7 to the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Matt Reger.
Reger imposed a sentence of 12 months in the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrected for assault.
A charge of escape was dismissed.
In a second case, Reger sentenced Brown to 12 months in ODRC for counterfeiting.
The sentences will run concurrently with each other and with a sentence he is currently serving in Michigan.
He was given credit for 47 days spent in the Wood County jail.
Brown had been indicted in May for assault, a fifth-degree felony, and escape, a third-degree felony.
On April 30, he caused or attempted to cause harm to a sheriff’s deputy at the jail. On that same day, he was accused of breaking or attempting to break detention or failed to return to detention after leave for a limited time.
Brown was in jail after being indicted in June 2021 for counterfeiting, a fourth-degree felony. A nationwide warrant was issued for his arrest. He was transferred to Wood County from a correctional institution in Jackson, Michigan, on April 22.