A Michigan man found guilty of leading police on a high-speed has been sentenced.
Dsean N. Barney, 28, of Wyoming, Michigan, was transported Monday from jail to the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Molly Mack.
He was indicted in September for receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony; failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony; having a weapon under disability, a third-degree felony; improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony; and trafficking in marijuana, a fourth-degree felony.
On Aug. 24, he tried to elude police on Interstate 80 near Stony Ridge, driving at speeds exceeding 100 mph and passing traffic on the berm. While being pursued, he threw a backpack from the vehicle which contained a loaded 9mm Kel Tec semi-automatic pistol as well as marijuana and plastic baggies.
He was driving a Chevy Impala that wasn’t his.
Barney pleaded guilty Nov. 16 to failure to comply and having a weapon under a disability having previously been found guilty of a felony. The remaining three counts were dismissed.
Defense attorney Steve Spitler said Barney would benefit from community control and the SEARCH program, which provides a secure, intensive, evidence-based treatment program designed to assist residents with making positive behavioral changes.
“We believe the SEARCH program will provide the resources to change his way of thinking,” Spitler said.
His client didn’t stop because he was afraid the police would kill him, Spitler said.
Wood County Assistant Prosecutor Brian Boos said the chase hit speeds of 115 mph and Barney entered a construction zone at 105 mph. He passed 65 cars, and had a juvenile with him as well as a gun.
He also has been in prison in Michigan and Florida, Boos said. He asked for a sentence of 30 months for each charge to be served consecutively.
“I ain’t no violent person. I ain’t hurt no person in my life,” Barney said.
He said he carries a gun because “I’m not trying to be no victim. … I’m just trying to protect me. It ain’t safe out there. I go to sleep hearing gunshots.”
He added his brother was shot and paralyzed while a cousin was shot and killed.
Mack said there is neither a presumption for nor against prison for the two third-degree felonies.
She added, however, that recidivism is more likely as Barney was on probation at the time of this offense and has a history of criminal convictions.
The chase lasted five minutes and covered seven miles and he drove over 100 mph on two blown tires, Mack said.
She sentenced Barney to 30 months for each charge to be served concurrently.
Boos said that the failure to comply sentence needs to be served consecutively with any other sentence.
“They are consecutive by statute,” he said.
Mack then sentenced Barney to 18 months for the failure to comply and 12 months for the weapons charge to be served consecutively for a total of 30 months.
Upon release, his driver’s license will be suspended for six years in Ohio and he may be placed on three years’ post-release control.
Barney will get credit for the 134 days he has spent in jail.