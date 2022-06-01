The Michigan man accused of breaking into several Bowling Green storage units is going to prison.
Thomas Owens, 41, was transported from the jail Tuesday to the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Matt Reger.
In May, he pleaded guilty to five counts breaking and entering, all fifth-degree felonies.
A charge of receiving stolen property has been dismissed.
Defense attorney Scott Coon said Owens, who is of Albion, Michigan, has charges waiting for him in his home state.
Wood County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Christopher Anderson said Owens has a history of theft and drug charges, and he was found with LSD at the time of his arrest.
“This was organized criminal activity,” Anderson said.
Owens has said this was a dumb act and they did it because they were low on money, Anderson said. However, they had the equipment to break into the units, they stayed in Bowling Green for three days and took the items to their hotel room to inventory them, he said.
Anderson said that with separate victims, consecutive sentences were warranted.
On Dec. 27, the manager of All Size Storage on Victory Lane called the Bowling Green Police Division to report five units had been broken into and she had video.
The video showed a U-Haul arriving shortly after 12:10 a.m. on Dec. 27, Anderson said. Two people got out, put on masks and used bolt cutters to access the storage units.
Video showed the license of the U-Haul, and a check showed it was rented in Michigan by the niece of the co-defendant and had been reported as stolen.
Three days later, Owens and co-defendant Aubrey McClintock were still in Bowling Green and had rented a room at an East Wooster Street hotel. They still had possession of the vehicle.
Both were arrested and items reported stolen in Michigan were found in the room and in the truck, he said.
“It was a dumb thing we did,” Owens said. “It wasn’t an organized crime thing. It was a ‘we needed money’ thing.”
Coon argued against consecutive sentences, saying there was no serious economic harm, and this was not an organized criminal activity.
Reger read Owens’ prior offenses, including embezzlement and writing bad checks in 2004, larceny in 2005, retail fraud in 2006, and failure to return rental property in 2015.
For each charge, a sentence of community control was imposed, he said.
“Community control didn’t seem to accomplish the task,” Reger said.
He imposed a six-month prison sentence for each of the five counts of breaking and entering, for a total of 30 months.
Owens will be given credit for the five months he has served in the Wood County jail.
Coon asked for the court to appoint counsel for appeal. That request was approved. A request to stay the prison sentence until the appeal was heard was denied.
Also on Tuesday, McClintock, 33, of Homer, Michigan, appeared in Reger’s courtroom. She is staying at the Aurora Project in Toledo and formerly had been at Devlac Hall since Feb. 23 for addiction treatment.
McClintock also was indicted for five counts breaking and entering, all fifth-degree felonies, and receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony.
She pleaded guilty to the five breaking and entering charges.
Reger said prison was neither presumed nor not presumed but because she pleaded guilty to multiple offenses, it was a possibility.
He could impose a sentence of up to 12 months for each charge.
Sentencing for McClintock will be July 5.