A Michigan man could be sentenced to more than a year in jail for operating a vehicle while impaired and having a loaded weapon within reach.
Michael Six, 39, Manitou Beach, appeared in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Molly Mack on July 27 and accepted a plea deal.
Wood County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Brian Boos said the deal was that Six plead guilty to improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and operating a vehicle while intoxication. In return, the charge of using a weapon while intoxicated will be dismissed at sentencing.
Six also agreed to the forfeiture of the firearm.
Mack said that the sentence for the firearm charge could be up to 12 months. For the OVI, the jail term could be up to 180 days with a one- to three-year license suspension.
Had the case gone to trial, Boos said he would have called members of the Bowling Green Police Division as witnesses.
On Feb. 24, BGPD responded to the area of East Wooster Street and South College Drive for a report of a vehicle being struck and a vehicle leaving the scene.
“They did observe a vehicle being operated by the defendant with no headlights or taillights at 11 p.m.,” Boos said.
The defendant did stop, and on approach, the officer observed a loaded gun on the floor near Six’s feet.
The officer also observed slurred speech and bloodshot watery eyes. The defendant admitted to having four beers, Boos said. There also was an open container of vodka in the vehicle.
“The defendant did not provide a breath sample, but based on the surrounding circumstances, the officer would testify that with his training, education and experience, the defendant was impaired,” Boos said.
Six had been indicted for improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle, a fifth-degree felony, and using weapons while intoxicated and operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, both first-degree misdemeanors.
According to the police report, officers found a Smith and Wesson 380 semi-automatic pistol, a Rock Island Armory 45 semi-automatic pistol and a loaded Smith and Wesson 5.56 AR-15, as well as an opened bottle of Absolut vodka in his vehicle. It is unclear which gun must be forfeited.
Six was spotted eastbound on Clough Street with no headlights or taillights, front-end damage, a flat driver’s-side front tire and a missing rim on the driver’s side rear tire. The rear rim began making sparks due to contact with the roadway.
When asked by Mack if that is what happened, Six said “from what I recall, yeah.”
Sentencing was set for Sept. 28.