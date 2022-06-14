A Michigan man has pleaded guilty to leading police on a chase on Interstate 75.
Hangsom Rai, 18, Grand Rapids, Michigan, was transported from the jail June 7 to the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Matt Reger.
Defense attorney Steve Spitler entered a guilty plea to failure to comply with the order or signal of a police office, a third-degree felony.
He asked for a sentence to include the SEARCH program, an alternative to prison for low-risk offenders. It provides programming that assists people with making positive decisions.
Reger said he could impose of to 36 months in prison or 180 days in jail. There also is a mandatory driver’s license suspension of three years to life, he said.
Wood County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Christopher Anderson said at 3:21 a.m. on March 1, Rossford police responded to a report of auto break-ins in the area of the Ironwood subdivision.
The vehicle caught on a Ring camera was found in the Arbor Hills subdivision. After police attempted a traffic stop, the Jeep rammed into the police cruiser before driving off, Anderson said.
The Jeep went eastbound on Wale Road and then to southbound I-75. A pursuit continued about 25 miles with speeds up to 120 mph.
Stop sticks were deployed twice but the Jeep was able to avoid them, Anderson said.
The vehicle crashed near Cygnet and the individuals in the vehicle fled on foot. A search of the area found four men aged 12-29. Two of the juveniles were Rai’s relatives, he said.
It was determined Rai was the driver.
Sentencing has been set for Aug. 9.