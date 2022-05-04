A Michigan man accused of breaking into storage units in the city has pleaded guilty.
Thomas Owens, 41, of Albion, was transported from the jail April 26 to the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Matt Reger.
Owens had been indicted in February for five counts breaking and entering, all fifth-degree felonies, and receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony.
He pleaded guilty to the B&E charges, and the sixth charge will be dismissed at sentencing.
Reger said the maximum prison sentence is 12 months for each charge and even with multiple offenses, prison is not presumed.
Wood County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Christopher Anderson said that on Dec. 27, the manager of All Size Storage on Victory Lane called the Bowling Green Police Division to report five units had been broken into and she had video.
The video showed a U-Haul arriving shortly after 11:15 p.m. on Dec. 26. Two people got out, put on masks and used bolt cutters to access the storage units, Anderson said.
Video showed the license of the U-Haul, and a check showed it was rented by the niece of the co-defendant and had been reported as stolen.
Three days later, the two suspects were still in Bowling Green and had rented a room at an East Wooster Street hotel. They still had possession of the vehicle, Anderson said.
Both were arrested and items reported stolen in Michigan also were found in the truck, he said.
Sentencing for Owens was set for May 31.
Co-defendant Aubrey McClintock, 33, of Homer, Michigan, and currently in Devlac Hall, an addiction treatment center, also was indicted for indicted for five counts breaking and entering, all fifth-degree felonies, and receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony.
Defense attorney Kati Tharp has filed a motion for an intervention in lieu of conviction hearing on the grounds the McClintock has no prior felony offenses, that her drug dependency was a substantial factor leading up to the offense and that treatment would reduce the likelihood of further criminal activity.
In an intervention in lieu of conviction sentence, the court may halt criminal proceedings and order the offender to comply with all imposed terms and conditions. If the terms are successfully completed, the charges will be dismissed.