STONY RIDGE — A Michigan man was killed Thursday night when his pickup truck struck a concrete barrier entering the Ohio Turnpike, according to the Swanton post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
The crash occurred at around 9:32 p.m. on the Ohio Turnpike at Exit 71.
Charles Tenbroeck, 73, Canton, Michigan, was entering the Stony Ridge toll gate, driving a 2012 Toyota Tacoma pickup eastbound. The truck struck a concrete barrier head on, according to the patrol.
Tenbroeck died at the scene.
Troopers were assisted on scene by the Lake Township EMS, Lake Township Fire Department and the Ohio Turnpike Maintenance Department. The crash remains under investigation.