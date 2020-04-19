A trial has been set for a man accused of taking money for rental of an athletic facility.
Jeffrey Michael Hankins, 55, Jonesville, Michigan, has pleaded not guilty to the charge of theft.
He met with Wood County Common Pleas Judge Matthew Reger via telephone Friday.
He is accused of theft in two separate incidents in June. He allegedly collected $1,000 in cash and a $500 check from a company that offers travel tournaments to rent the softball diamonds located at Owens Community College without the permission of Owens.
The two-day trial is set to commence June 9.
Hankins remains free on an own-recognizance bond.