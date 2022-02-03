This month, Nationwide Children’s Hospital Child Development Center and the Center for Child development at Wood County Hospital have partnered to expand care by adding David Michalec, PhD, to the treatment team at Wood County Hospital.
Starting Monday, Michalec will be providing additional access and diagnosis of intellectual disabilities for the WCH Center for Child Development. Having an added expert on the team allows for more insights as to the best treatment options for children locally.
Michalec is a child clinical psychologist at the NC Child Development Center and a clinical associate professor of Pediatrics at the Ohio State University College of Medicine.
Michalec provides evaluation, consultation and treatment for children suspected of having autism spectrum disorder and Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities. Michalec is also the psychologist for the Prader-Willi Team at Nationwide Children’s- a team that offers an individualized approach to diagnose and treat possible complications that can be associated with PWS.
The Center for Child Development has a staff, nurse and two nurse practitioners - Cheryl Jacobs C.P.N.P., P.C.M.H.S. and Bethany Brikmanis APRN-CPNP, with specialized training in behavioral development.
The Center for Child Development also works with Dr. John Duby with Dayton Children’s who provides monthly telehealth consultation services. The expansion of services with Nationwide Children’s providers will allow the center to assist children with complex cognitive skills, especially children with limited verbal abilities and second opinions for Autism.
Providers also have access to child psychiatric services and developmental behavior psychology. The center offers ADOS evaluations and the Ready Program’s kindergarten preparedness program is located on campus to aid children with Autism successfully transition into school. There is a large need for developmental pediatric services in the area and Wood County Hospital is working to bring added child development services to the area.