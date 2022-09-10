Michael Flynn

Retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, left, introduces Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump at a campaign rally on Sept. 29, 2016, in Bedford, N.H. Flynn became a chief promoter of the so-called “Stop the Steal” effort and championed bogus claims about foreign interference and ballot tampering that weren’t supported by credible evidence. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

 John Locher

BATAVIA, N.Y. (AP) — The crowd swayed on its feet, arms pumping, the beat of Twisted Sister's "We're Not Gonna Take It" thumping in their chests. The people under the revival tent hooted as Michael Flynn strode across the stage, bopping and laughing, singing the refrain into his microphone and encouraging the audience to sing along to the transgressive rock anthem.

"We'll fight the powers that be just/Don't pick our destiny 'cause/You don't know us, you don't belong!"

