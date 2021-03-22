A Michigan man who led police on a high-speed chase through downtown Rossford has been sentenced.
Avery Clair, 29, of Ann Arbor, Michigan, was transferred from the jail Monday to the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Molly Mack.
He was indicted in November for petty theft, a first-degree misdemeanor; obstructing official business, a fifth-degree felony; and failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony.
He pleaded guilty to the failure to failure to comply charge.
Defense attorney Justin Daler said his client was addicted to meth and at one time used up to $200 worth a week.
Clair apologizes and realizes he could have killed someone, Daler said.
He asked for a sentence of community control along with mandatory drug, alcohol and mental health treatment.
Wood County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Brian Boos said the chase that occurred Oct. 15 was unreasonable and unnecessary after Clair shoplifted $12.17 worth of merchandise from Dollar General at 961 Dixie Hwy.
The most egregious part of the pursuit was speeds exceeded 75 mph in a 25 mph zone through the downtown Rossford business district, Boos said.
According to court records, Rossford police responded to Dollar General for a report of a suspicious male. Officer spotted an unoccupied vehicle matching the description given and soon saw a man run from the store, enter the vehicle and take off.
Clair then fled law enforcement northbound on Dixie Highway at a high rate of speed. He turned to face the patrol vehicle and swerved at the last minute to avoid a collision.
He continued to lead law enforcement through the Rossford High School zone and the downtown business district at speeds in excess of 75 mph. Clair left the roadway several times and disregarded red lights and stop signs. At the intersection of Tracy Road and Oakdale Avenue, he failed to stop at a stop sign and struck a vehicle, causing disabling damage to both.
Clair then reportedly fled on foot. After he was caught, a search of his vehicle revealed items stolen from the store.
The owner of the vehicle hit has liability insurance only, and Clair’s insurance won’t pay for the damage, Boos said.
He asked for a prison sentence of 30 months due to the extreme reckless and dangerous behavior of the case.
“I’ve very sorry for my actions that led to this event,” Clair said. “I’m very sorry to the people I crashed into and the citizens that I put in harm’s way with my actions.”
He said he can pay back the restitution and thinks he can be rehabilitated.
Mack said she needed to consider several factors before imposing a sentence.
The duration of the chase was five minutes and it covered three to four miles. Speeds exceeded 75 mph in a 25 zone.
Clair failed to stop multiple times for traffic lights and stop signs, had multiple moving violations, narrowly missed several collisions and left the roadway several times, and was under the influence of methamphetamine at the time of the incident, Mack said.
Recidivism is more likely due to his history of criminal convictions and the fact he has refused treatment for drug abuse, she said.
However, Mack said she found Clair amenable to community control.
“Hopefully, you have been frightened as to what could have happened in this instance,” she said.
She sentenced Clair to three years on community control with the stipulation he complete the SEARCH program. If he does not qualify for the program, he will serve 180 days in jail.
If he violates his community control sanctions, she could impose a sentence of up to 36 months in prison.
His driver’s license is suspended for three years and he must pay $11,590 in restitution to the owner of the vehicle he hit.
He will remain in custody until a bed is available with SEARCH.
The judge imposed a sentence of 180 days for the theft offense, with all time suspended.
The charge of obstructing official business was dismissed.