A high-speed pursuit of two vehicles through downtown early Sunday morning ended in one arrest in Toledo.
At 3:32 a.m., Bowling Green Police Division dispatch advised that Ohio State Highway Patrol had observed two Dodge Chargers traveling southbound on North Main Street at Poe Road at a high rate of speed and failing to stop for stop lights.
One Charger was white, and the other was blue.
A BGPD patrolman observed the two vehicles pass East Court Street at a high rate of speed with no headlights. A second BGPD officer turned on his overhead lights and attempted to stop the vehicles in the 100 block of East Wooster Street.
The Chargers pulled up behind the officer at the red light at Prospect before initiating illegal left turns.
The vehicles headed northbound onto North Prospect Street. Both BGPD cruisers continued the pursuit. The two Chargers failed to stop at the stop light at North Prospect and East Court and continued northbound at a high rate of speed.
The vehicles then reportedly ran the stop signs at Ridge, East Merry and East Poe before turning west and then north onto North Main Street. At that time, the state patrol took over the pursuit.
When advised by the Wood County Sheriff’s Office they were out of position to assist, BGPD continued to follow the patrol officer until additional patrol units arrived.
Another state trooper joined the pursuit near Ohio 582. The BGPD vehicle terminated pursuit once a sheriff’s deputy was seen traveling behind him.
State patrol later advised they had stopped the blue Charger at Interstate 4-75 and Airport Highway in Toledo.
The driver, identified as Mati Bila, 20, Macomb, Michigan, was cited for lighted lights, traffic signals/red lights and traffic signal/stop signs.
He was taken to jail on charges of reckless operation and failure to comply with a signal or order of a police officer.