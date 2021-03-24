A Michigan man accused of causing a fatal crash that killed three people in Lake Township said he did not see traffic backing up or construction on the road.
Lawrence Nastal, 31, Lincoln Park, took the stand as the final defense witness Wednesday. He is on trial in Wood County Common Pleas Court for aggravated vehicular homicide. He is accused of causing the Aug. 3, 2018 crash on Interstate 280, just south of the Walbridge Road overpass near Millbury, that killed three people.
Lisa Balsizer, 54, and Callie Balsizer, 21, died at the scene. Carl Balsizer, 65, died 16 days later at a hospital. All were of Gibsonburg.
Nastal said he started his career as an EMT but stopped because he did not like the traumatic scenes. He then went to culinary school but decided to learn to drive trucks because money was tight.
“So you had to do what you had to do to support your family,” said defense attorney Scott Coon.
Nastal has never been convicted of a crime and has no traffic violations. The only accident he has been in was a fender-bender that wasn’t his fault when he was 17, Coon said.
He was top of his class in truck driving school, he said. Nastal started with Universal Dedicated in April 2018.
He had been on that route along I-280 twice that week before the Friday crash, he said. There had been no traffic backups or slowed traffic.
Nastal said he could accept calls while driving but not make them. He took a call from his wife at 3:23 p.m. which lasted just over 100 seconds. The crash occurred at 3:39 p.m.
“Just to be clear, at the time of the accident, you were not on the phone,” Coon said.
Nastal said he had the cruise control on and did not see a sign that ODOT said was on the side of the road. He said he was driving in the right lane, keeping two truck lengths ahead of him, and looked out his side mirror to make sure the trailer was not swerving. When he looked ahead, traffic was stopped.
He braked, veered to the right and then total darkness, Nastal said.
“I could have pulled the emergency brake … but I think it would have caused a more catastrophic accident,” he said, explaining the brakes would have locked up and his truck would have continued straight.
He said he woke up hanging from his seatbelt.
Nastal said a man who helped him out of the cab told him he was not at fault and he did everything he could to avoid the crash.
He was taken to Mercy-St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo for a severe concussion and lacerations to his arm and head.
When Coon asked if he suffered any mental or emotional injuries, Nastal put his head down. He said he has severe anxiety and depression.
“To this day I have not been the same,” he said.
His wife, who also was called as a witness, agreed.
“He wasn’t my husband anymore. I was lying next to a stranger. Some nights he would wake up screaming,” said Angelique Sanchez.
Nastal worked at a casino in Detroit until the coronavirus shut it down.
“Are you ever going to be able to drive a truck again?” Coon asked.
“Never,” Nastal responded.
Wood County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney David Romaker questioned nearly every statement made by Nastal, from why he wanted to be an EMT if he didn’t like trauma, to his recollection of the crash.
Nastal repeatedly said there was no construction on the route, but his log shows it took him nine minutes to cover 2.25 miles.
“Couldn’t you do that trip in two minutes?” Romaker asked.
That would make sense, Nastal said, but he does not recall any backups.
All six witnesses previously called said they saw the construction sign, Romaker said.
Nastal corrected him, stating the third witness who also was a truck driver said he didn’t see the sign.
You went through the area the day before and there was no backup, Romaker asked.
He never saw the barrels, Nastal responded.
“I went straight through.”
The ODOT representative who was a witness for the prosecution said the signs and barrels were up before Thursday, Romaker said.
Nastal again said he didn’t see them.
The two also disagreed about statements Nastal made to a state trooper in the hospital.
“I don’t remember seeing him or talking to him,” Nastal said.
When asked, Nastal said he would not take the trooper’s word for what was written down as he was under the influence of morphine, in pain and confused.
Nastal was indicted on six counts of aggravated vehicular homicide, two counts for each victim; and four counts of aggravated vehicular assault for injuries suffered by two others, again two counts for each.