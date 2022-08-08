Mexico Trapped Miners

National Guard members stand along the road that leads to where miners are trapped in a collapsed and flooded coal mine in Sabinas in Mexico's Coahuila state, Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. The collapse occurred on 10 miners after they breached a neighboring area filled with water on Wednesday, officials said. (AP Photo/Elizabeth Monroy)

 Elizabeth Monroy

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico will attempt to send an aquatic drone into a collapsed coal mine where 10 miners have been trapped since last week.

Laura Velázquez, national Civil Defense coordinator, said Monday that images from the drone could help authorities decide whether to send in divers without putting them at risk.

