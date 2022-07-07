A Metamora woman is dead following a crash at the Fulton-Lucas county line near Michigan on Tuesday.
Michelle L. Herr, 44, was pronounced dead at the scene of the two-vehicle crash at the intersection of North Fulton Lucas and Brint roads.
According to the Toledo Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, at about 2:09 p.m., Herr was traveling east in a 2019 Chevrolet Equinox. Heading north on Fulton Lucas Road was a 2019 Ram 1500 driven by Omar S. Shead, 37, Blissfield, Michigan.
Herr entered North Fulton Lucas Road and her vehicle was struck by Shead’s vehicle, as it was coming through the intersection, according to the patrol. Both vehicles then traveled off the northeast corner of the intersection and overturned into a utility pole and trees.
Shead and a passenger, Dyana R. Cruz, 31, Adrian, Michigan, were transported from the scene to Toledo Hospital. All individuals involved were wearing seatbelts. Alcohol and drugs are not suspected factors.
The crash remains under investigation.