PERRYSBURG — Mercy Health is expanding its general surgery team with the addition of David Kim, D.O.
Kim is a general surgeon who has recently transferred to the Mercy Health Perrysburg/Toledo market after providing general surgery to our patients in the Mercy Health Defiance market for the past two years.
Kim received his Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree in 2012 from West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine in Lewisburg, West Virginia. He completed his internship and residency at Mercy Health-St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo. His areas of expertise include surgical procedures for gallbladder and hernia issues, port placement for chemotherapy, surgical care for breast disease/cancer, evaluation of common skin lesions and endoscopic procedures to screen for colon cancer as well as other gastrointestinal complaints.
In addition, Kim is certified in DaVinci Minimally Invasive Robotic Surgery procedures. Minimally invasive surgical techniques have been shown to reduce postoperative pain and facilitate quicker recovery so that patients can resume their normal activities sooner.
“We always strive to provide excellent patient care by utilizing strong collaborations between medical and surgical teams. The Mercy Perrysburg Comprehensive Breast Cancer Care Program exemplifies this philosophy by using a multi-disciplinary approach to provide women the highest level of care as we help them navigate their difficult journeys through cancer treatment,” Kim said. “I am thrilled to be able to come back to the Toledo/Perrysburg area and continue to provide great surgical care in Mercy Health’s community-oriented healthcare system.”
Kim is accepting new patients:
Mercy Health — Perrysburg Surgical Specialists
12623 Eckel Junction Road Suite #2600 – Entrance C
Perrysburg, OH 43551
For those looking to make an appointment, call 567-368-1490
