Mercy Health has suspended all coronavirus-related patient statements and billing.
"This removes any financial barriers to accessing care and treatment, which is part of our ongoing commitment to care for all people in need, with high-quality care, regardless of their ability to pay," the company said in a news release on Thursday.
In addition, if a patient receives treatment related to COVID-19, no upfront payments will be required at the time of service.
Mercy Health will bill insurance but will suspend patient statements until details are finalized with insurance companies, lab partners, state and federal governments.