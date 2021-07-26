PERRYSBURG — Mercy Health has announced that Andrea Gwyn has joined the Mercy Health team as administrator of Mercy Health – Perrysburg Hospital.
“Mercy Health is excited to be welcoming Andrea to our team. Her vast experience will be an asset as Mercy Health continues to serve Perrysburg, Maumee and the surrounding communities with the highest quality care and most technologically advanced treatments available,” Bob Baxter, president, Mercy Health - Toledo, said. “She will continue to build on that momentum of the amazing patient care provided to our patients and their families throughout Northwest Ohio.”
Gwyn has more than 12 years of progressive health care operational experience. She began her administrative career with HCA Healthcare in the Denver market. After several years at HCA, she pursued healthcare consulting. Most recently, she was recruited by Mazars Healthcare to serve as a hospital operations subject matter expert and onsite COO for a city-owned hospital and skilled nursing facility in Washington, D.C.
In her new role as hospital administrator, Gwyn will be responsible for the strategic leadership, growth and operational oversight of Mercy Health – Perrysburg Hospital. Specifically, she will lead the safety, quality and compliance of patient care; community outreach and population health; financial accountability; medical staff relations; and work to achieve the mission and performance standards of the hospital.
Gwyn earned her master’s degree in Health Administration from Virginia Commonwealth University and a bachelor’s in Business Administration from University of Richmond.
“I am deeply honored to join the Mercy Health - Perrysburg Hospital team. The commitment to ‘bring good help to those in need’ and approach to compassionate care resonates deeply with me,” Gwyn said. ”I look forward to working alongside my colleagues to continue Perrysburg’s track record of excellence and building relationships with community partners to improve healthcare outcomes.”