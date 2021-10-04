TOLEDO — Mercy Health is proud to be partnering with Stroke Life Center to offer space for community programming and support groups for stroke survivors.
Stroke Life Center is now located on the Mercy College of Ohio campus at 2200 Jefferson Ave. and has 4,000 square feet available to offer programming to area stroke survivors.
“As a leader in treating stroke throughout the region, Mercy Health understands the devastating impact stroke has on patients and their families. The Stroke Life Center is an important resource for these survivors to regain their lives in a supportive environment and among people who understand,” said Dr. Stacey Hoffman, Mercy Health physical medicine and rehabilitation. “Mercy Health is proud to support this work and partner with the team at the Stroke Life Center to ensure these services remain available.”
The Stroke Life Center is an organization founded in 2014 by two survivors who believed that life after a stroke was not being addressed outside of traditional healthcare and rehabilitation. The center provides a variety of group classes, fitness programs, and community outings aimed at promoting wellness and positive outlooks.
Each survivor is welcomed in a supportive atmosphere with others who understand because they experience the same challenges.
“The group helps me understand what I am going through. I am not on my own and I have people to help me on my journey,” said Teresa Sulier stroke survivor and member of the group. “Going through stroke recovery is bewildering at times. I am glad I am not alone.”