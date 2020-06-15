TOLEDO— NAI Harmon Group joined Mercy Health for the official announcement of a new residential and commercial mixed-use development, adjacent to Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center at Page Street.
The estimated 5-acre site will have various retail stores and roughly 80 units that will house Mercy resident doctors. The development will complement the Cherry St Corridor and St Vincent Medical Center.
This announcement was delivered by Bob Baxter, Mercy Health – Toledo president; Ed Harmon, NAI Harmon Group C.E.O.; Wade Kapszukiewicz, mayor of Toledo, and Marcy Kaptur, congresswoman.
“This development will create quality retail space for businesses that want to locate and grow near the hospital and will also provide onsite, living opportunities for Mercy residents,” Harmon said.
As soon as plans are approved, construction will start on the estimated $8-$10 million development which is expected to be completed by the end of 2021.
“Mercy Health wanted to do something innovative and special along the disinvested Cherry Street Corridor while addressing the Mercy Health physician residents’ need for housing,” Baxter said.