TOLEDO – Mercy Health is introducing a consolidated air and ground transportation services company to provide quality care to those who require medical transport services, including critical care transport.
Mercy Health – Life Flight Network LLC will combine and coordinate existing air (Life Flight) and ground (LACP and LifeStar) medical transport services and expertise into a combined entity.
By consolidating our traditionally separate ground and air resources, experience, and operations into a new company, Mercy Health will improve the efficiency of our transportation network, while adding increased flexibility and availability of medical transportation to all the communities we serve.
Mercy Health – Life Flight Network is slated to start on Feb. 1.
“As the first air ambulance service established in the region and with decades of experience providing ground medical transportation, Mercy Health has been a consistent leader in providing safe, high quality and expedient transportation for patients throughout the region,” said Bob Baxter, president, Mercy Health – Toledo. “By bringing these two respected services together as one company, Mercy Health – Life Flight Network can become even more efficient and effective at caring for our patients and the communities that we serve.”
The consolidation of the air and ground services allows our health care partners the ability to work with a single, high quality, patient-focused and complete medical transport service.
Once operational, Mercy Health – Life Flight Network will consistent of five multi-engine helicopters, five mobile ICU units as well as 28 ambulances and 12 ambulettes. The initial service area will cover more than 11,500 square miles throughout Northwest Ohio, West Central Ohio and Southwest Michigan.
The Mercy Health – Life Flight program has long been lauded in the area as it was the first air ambulance service to be established in the region and is among the first to be established in the country. Since taking flight in 1979, Life Flight has transported more than 100,000 critically ill and injured people and has provided trauma scene response and critical care transports in the region.
“In emergency medical situations, time is of critical importance. By consolidating air and ground medical transportation, Mercy Health – Life Flight Network can respond even more efficiently while maintaining the high standard of quality care and service that our patients and community associate with the Life Flight name,” said Dr. Kevin Casey, chief clinical officer, Mercy Health – Toledo.