TOLEDO — Mercy College of Ohio’s Master of Physician Assistant Studies program has received approval from the Accreditation Review Commission on Education for the Physician Assistant (ARC-PA) to launch its first class in May of 2021. Physician Assistant (PA) program admission is highly competitive and Mercy’s program will accept 20 students in its first class.
“I’m happy to announce that physician assistant will be our third graduate program,” said Susan Wajert, president of Mercy College
Physician assistants are medical professionals who diagnose illness, develop and manage treatment plans, prescribe medications, and often serve as a patient’s principal healthcare provider. The new program is 118 credit hours and will be offered at Mercy College in Toledo with preceptored clinical experiences at Mercy Health and other healthcare facilities throughout the United States. The seven-semester program will prepare students to sit for the Physician Assistant National Certification Examination.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has further emphasized the need for expertly trained clinicians that care for our communities,” said Bob Baxter, president of Mercy Health – Toledo.
Mercy College’s PA program also provides an undergraduate Pre-PA Direct Entry Admission that provides academically talented freshman the opportunity for direct entry admission into the PA program after successful completion of the Mercy College Pre-PA Biology major.
Information about Mercy College’s PA program including admission requirements, curriculum, and frequently asked questions, is available at www.mercycollege.edu/mpas.