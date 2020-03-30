Staying on a schedule, getting exercise and setting goals are all good coping skills to get through coronavirus, according to local mental health experts.
As most everyone has been ordered to stay home, quit working and stop going to school, there needs to be structure in the house, said Jeff Howell, regional director of Clinical Services for Wood and Hancock counties, who has been a Licensed Professional Counselor for over 30 years.
Get on a schedule and stick to it, Howell said.
“Our whole routines have effectively changed — whatever we can do to create structure in everyday lives. Structure provides familiarity, which lets us know that things will be OK,” he said.
Exercise is something that should be in that daily structure.
“Even with the order to stay at home … getting outside and taking walks … is still a good idea and your dogs will definitely appreciate it,” Howell said.
Setting goals, even daily ones, can be a good coping mechanism.
“It’s good for us to set goals and realize we’re still able to make progress on projects,” he said.
Turn to trusted sources for news, and don’t read or watch the headlines all the time, Howell said.
“Seek the truth. There’s a lot of hype and human beings tend to overreact a bit,” he said.
Even though the offices of many mental health services are closed, there is assistance available.
Howell said last week he did his first video conference with a client. People without technology may be able to come into an office and use their equipment to talk to a therapist, who is in his or her home, Howell said.
“We’re finding new ways to connect,” he said.
Wood County’s National Alliance on Mental Illness started online support groups offered via Go To Meeting, an online video chat service free of charge. Email info@namiwoodcounty.org to opt into this or visit the support group page for more information.
“Folks still have access to people. Just because we’re distancing ourselves physically, we still have the phone, we still have internet access,” said Jessica Schmitt-Hartman, NAMI executive director.
Delicately deal with children and their questions on coronavirus, Schmitt-Hartman said, giving them specifics only when they ask for it.
“Don’t give more information than what they need. They don’t need to know everything. They don’t need to know that a lot of people are dying or cities are shut down,” she said. “Kids just need to know that they’re safe.”
Parents need to reframe news and keep things in a positive light, she said.
“If mom or dad are really anxious … the kids pick up on that,” Schmitt-Hartman said.
Courtney Rice, manager of marketing and communications with Wood County NAMI, said mental health is just as important as physical health in this pandemic.
“The message we want to convey is to not let the virus control your life,” Rice said.
While it’s important to be aware of the news, it doesn’t have to be 24 hours a day, she said.
“Schedule a time or two during the day to check on the status, not constantly look,” Rice said, adding that another good tool is to only look at reliable sources for news.
Spend time away from social media. Set a timer if needed, she said.
Take time to do other things like watch a funny television show or read a book that has been put on hold for awhile, she said.
Go out in nature, take walks and get in the sunlight, Rice said. Exercise, eat well and stay hydrated.
Keep good contacts nearby, including phone numbers and emails to stay in touch with people. Schedule regular check-in times with family and friends.
“Stay connected to those around you, it’s important to keep physical distance but not social,” Rice said.
Rice said it’s important to still have physical contact with immediate family, especially children.
“Kids want to hug their mom and their dad, I think that is reasonable,” she said.
If coronavirus is becoming too much to deal with, Howell suggested doing the “pillow test.”
If you’re having trouble sleeping at night or sleeping too much, it may be time to seek help, he said.
“If you’re trying all the coping skills that you know and it’s still too much, if your anxiety or depression, which can be impacted by isolation, becomes too much and if it has hard to accomplish basic tasks, that’s a sign it’s a good idea to get resources,” Howell said.
If things become too bleak, reach out for help, Rice said.
“If you are having any thoughts at all of hurting yourself … that’s a telltale sign that you need to contact someone,” she said.
Other signs of trouble include insomnia, Rice said.
“If you’re having a hard time concentrating or sleeping, or if you’re sleeping too much, and not talking to people,” she said.
Other tips from the Wood County Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services Board, to manage fears and anxieties:
• Get the facts: Stay informed with the latest health information through the Center for Disease Controls’ website.
• Keep things in perspective: Limit worry and agitation by lessening the time you spend watching or listening to upsetting media coverage. Although, you’ll want to keep informed – especially if you have loved ones in affected countries – remember to take a break from watching the news and focus on the things that are positive in your life and things you have control over
• Be mindful of your assumptions about others: Someone who has a cough or fever does not necessarily have coronavirus. Self-awareness is important in not stigmatizing others in our community.
• Stay healthy: Adopting healthy hygienic habits such as washing hands with soap and water or an alcohol-based hand sanitizer, frequently, and certainly after sneezing or before/after touching your face or a sick person. Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing. Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth. Avoid contact with others who are sick and stay home while sick.
• Keep connected: Maintaining social networks can help maintain a sense of normalcy and provide valuable outlets for sharing feelings and relieving stress.
• Seek additional help: Individuals who feel an overwhelming worry or anxiety can seek additional professional mental health support.