Three men have been indicted for stealing a bike belonging to a disabled adult.
Co-defendants Cameron Dean Fox, 23, BG; Jorden Hammye, 23, Monroe, Michigan; and Jonah Repolesk, 21 Weston, were indicted Wednesday for theft from a person in a protected class, a fourth-degree felony, and receiving stolen property, a fifth-degree felony.
During the night of Sept. 30, a Top End Excelerator XLT Jr. pedal bike valued at $3,000 was taken from a a van parked in the 100 block of Byall Avenue. The bike belonged to a disabled adult. After it was taken, a picture and description was put on the Bowling Green Police Division social media pages. A short time later, a call was received by someone who saw the bike in the 100 block of North Prospect. Surveillance video showed Fox riding the bike with Hammye and Repolesk walking next to it. Adult probation identified one of the subjects as Repolesk, who was known to hang out with Fox, who lived in BG.
Detectives visited Fox’s apartment, where the bike was retrieved, as was items stolen from a number of vehicles in Bowling Green. When interviewed, Fox said it was Hammye who had stolen the bike out of the van.
A warrant has been issued for Repolesk’s arrest.