The two co-defendants involved in the shooting of a teen last year have been sentenced.
Steven Eninger, 23, North Baltimore, was sentenced to three years community control for his involvement in a shooting in North Baltimore that seriously injured a teenager.
He was indicted in June for inducing panic and obstructing official business, both fifth-degree felonies, and obstructing justice, a third-degree felony.
According to the Wood County prosecutor’s office, the 16-year-old was shot by a handgun while visiting a friend just before 1 p.m. June 9 on East Water Street. After the shooting, the 16-year-old was transported by air ambulance to a Toledo-area hospital, Police Chief Dave Lafferty said at the time.
Eninger appeared Feb. 26 in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Joel Kuhlman, who also sentenced him to 30 days of GPS house arrest.
He must have no contact with his co-defendant, Harley Wheeler, or with the victim.
Eninger was accused of assisting another to commit a crime that was a first- or second-degree felony committed by a child as well as preventing the performance of a public official that hampered lawful duties.
The charge of inducing panic against Eninger was dismissed at sentencing.
A grand jury in November had issued a bill of information that charged Wheeler with felonious assault, a second-degree felony; abduction, a third-degree felony; and obstructing official business, a fifth-degree felony.
He was accused of having a firearm while knowingly causing or attempting the cause physical harm to a 16-year-old. He also restrained the liberty of the same victim and prevented or delayed the performance of a public official’s lawful duties, thus creating serious risk of physical harm to the victim.
Wheeler, 18, also of North Baltimore, is currently in jail awaiting transfer to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction. He was sentenced Feb. 12 for a mandatory three years in the ODRC for a gun specification.
He also was sentenced to a minimum of two years and a maximum of three years for the felonious assault charge. That prison sentence must be served consecutively with the 12-month term for the abduction charge and the 12-month sentence for the charge of obstructing official business, which are to be served concurrently.
Wheeler’s prison term is a minimum of six years and a maximum of seven years.
He was given credit for the 157 days he spent in the Wood County Juvenile Detention Center and the four days spent in the county jail prior to sentencing.