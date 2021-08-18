Five of the six men who have been charged with assault in downtown Bowling Green had their cases in court on Monday.
Two pleaded not guilty, two appeared without counsel and a warrant was issued for the arrest of one who didn’t show.
Their cases were in front of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Molly Mack.
Isiah Harrison, 21, Bowling Green, pleaded not guilty to the charges of aggravated and two counts of felonious assault.
Harrison will return to Kent State University next week and his presence was excused for his next court appearance, which will be Sept. 20.
Diego Shumate, 20, Bowling Green, also pleaded not guilty to aggravated riot and felonious assault.
His next appearance also was set for Sept. 20.
Quenton Banks Jr., 19, Bowling Green, appeared without counsel and asked for a continuance. His arraignment was rescheduled for Aug. 30.
He has been charged with two counts felonious assault and aggravated riot.
Dominic Haslinger, 19, Toledo, appeared but his appointed counsel did not. His arraignment also was rescheduled for Aug. 30.
He has been charged with aggravated riot and felonious assault.
A warrant was continued for the arrest of Joshua Miller, 21, Bowling Green, who has been charged with aggravated riot and felonious assault.
Harrison, Shumate, Banks and Haslinger all will remain on own recognizance bonds. Harrison and Shumate were told to consume no alcohol and are prohibited from entering any Bowling Green bars.
Paul J. Somerfield, 20, Bowling Green, remains in jail after being arrested Aug. 6. His arraignment is scheduled for Monday. He has been charged with two counts felonious assault, both second-degree felonies.
The aggravated riot charges are fourth-degree felonies and could result in a prison sentence of up to 18 months, while the felonious assault charges are second-degree felonies and could result in sentences of eight to 12 years, Mack said.
The six are accused of assaulting an unidentified male on the sidewalk in the 100 block of North Main Street at around 1:20 a.m. on July 11. According to court documents, they punched him and knocked him to the ground. Once on the ground, they allegedly continued to punch, kick and stomp the man to the point of unconsciousness. The man laid helpless on the ground without moving while the group continued to punch and kick him, according to court documents.
A group of four others reportedly rushed to attempt to get the group of assailants off the man and they were then assaulted, according to the indictment. A man reportedly sustained serious injuries after his head was slammed on the sidewalk and he was punched and kicked multiple times. This man was taken to Wood County Hospital with cracked and broken teeth, a jaw injury, bruised ribs and several gashes to his face and body, according to court documents.
The group also reportedly chased and assaulted another man in the middle of the street by also punching him, slamming him to the ground and kicking him while he was on the ground.
According to court documents, this assault stopped after a patrolman was flagged down by people in the area. The assailants fled on foot but were identified by the video taken by downtown cameras and through prior police interaction earlier in the night in which their faces and clothing descriptions were captured on police body camera.
According to Ohio Revised Code, aggravated riot occurs when four or more others participate in disorderly conduct with the purpose to commit or facilitate the commission of a felony.