The two men who used racial slurs during an assault in the Bowling Green Waffle House were sentenced Friday.
Wood County Common Pleas Court Judge Matthew Reger sentenced Jacob Dick, 23, North Baltimore, and Zachary Keller, 22, Custar, to 180 days in the local jail and five years community control.
They were taken straight from the courthouse to the jail.
The two men plead guilty to charges of felonious assault and ethnic intimidation, both felonies, for the March 31 assault.
Both men said that alcohol played a large part in their actions on that night nearly one year ago.
Reger mandated both to attend a 12-step alcohol program such as Alcoholics Anonymous, stay employed, not drink or visit bars, and be placed on an alcohol monitor for six months after being released from jail.
If they don’t follow the community control mandates, prison time is possible, Reger said.
James Hoppenjans, Wood County assistant prosecuting attorney, represented the state against both defendants.
Dick was represented by Esteban R. Callejas; Keller was represented by Sheldon Wittenberg.
They assaulted and used racial slurs against two then-18-year-olds from Mount Cory and Findlay around 3:30 a.m. on a Sunday morning.
The victims walked into Waffle House around 3:26 a.m. and according to court records, they were called “spics” and “fags” by Dick and Keller, who were already seated. Waffle House staff stepped in and asked the two to stop. Dick and Keller reportedly paid for their meal, then assaulted the two victims where they sat at their table before leaving the restaurant.
Police acquired a DVD of the attack, which showed Dick was the first to attack, and was followed by Keller.
The victims were treated by the Bowling Green Fire Division EMS and Wood County Hospital for serious injuries, according to court records. One had a broken nose and the other had severe injuries to his face and shoulder.
After the arrests, there was a community meeting to address the attack, followed by discussion at a city council meeting.
(This story will be updated.)