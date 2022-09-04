MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Police in Tennessee said Sunday that an arrest has been made in connection with the abduction of a jogger last week.

The Memphis Police Department said 38-year-old Cleotha Abston has been charged with especially aggravated kidnapping and tampering with evidence in the disappearance of Eliza Fletcher of Memphis. A second person was also arrested, but police said that suspect was "currently not believed to be connected" to Fletcher's abduction early Friday.

