A Bowling Green Middle School teacher will deliver the keynote address for the Memorial Day ceremony on Monday.
The Bowling Green Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony will start at 10 a.m.
Several Bowling Green streets will be temporarily closed while the parade is in motion.
Street closures will be “rolling,” meaning that roads will be closed shortly before the parade goes by and will re-open once the parade is past.
The route:
• Parade starts at Washington Street
• Parade will travel on North Main Street from Washington to Court Street
• At Court, the parade will turn east and proceed to Thurstin Avenue
• Parade will turn north on Thurstin and proceed to Ridge Street for pedestrians and Merry Avenue for vehicles
• Via Ridge and Merry, the parade will end at Oak Grove Cemetery
The parade will also stop at the Wood County Courthouse for the laying of a wreath.
Immediately following the parade, the Bowling Green Memorial Day Planning Committee will host a ceremony in Oak Grove Cemetery to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice in the service of the country.
The master of ceremony will be Col. (retired) Greg Robinette. The ceremony will involve Pat Carney, BG Middle School teacher, who will deliver the keynote address. Evie Van Vorhis will sing the National Anthem. Father Jeff Walker will provide the invocation. Mayor Mike Aspacher will recite Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address. Logan’s Orders will be presented by Joseph Fawcett, BG director of public services and Global War on Terrorism veteran. A patriotic poem will be read by Tony Hetrick, BG police chief and U.S. Air Force veteran.
Anyone going directly to the cemetery should utilize Merry Avenue for access. Note that only pedestrians will be allowed access to the Ridge entrance.
Carney is a social studies teacher with the Bowling Green City Schools. He has spent the past 23 years teaching seventh and eighth grades at the middle school.
Carney was born and raised in Euclid and is a graduate of Euclid Sr. High School. He attended Bowling Green State University where he earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in education.
Carney currently teaches eighth grade American History and is the head boys and girls cross country coach at Bowling Green High School. He is an assistant scoutmaster with Boy Scout Troop 422 and is an active member of St. Thomas More University Parish. He and his wife, Lisa, have been married for 17 years and have three children. They reside in Bowling Green.
Carney has coordinated a Veterans Day program at the middle school where more than 100 veterans attend each year.
For his work with local veterans, the VFW recognized Carney as the 2016 VFW educator of the year and in 2021, he was recognized with a VFW National Citizenship Educator Award.
If there is rain, the service will be held in the Veterans Memorial Building at City Park at 10:30 a.m.
The Paul C. Ladd VFW Post 1148 on South Main Street will open at 8 a.m. on Memorial Day, offering coffee and donuts for veterans prior to the parade. Tom Price, who will have an antique military truck in the parade, will take veterans in the vehicle to and in the parade. Meet him at the VFW prior to 9:30 a.m.
The Bowling Green American Legion Auxiliary will be handing out poppies, handmade by veterans in the Ohio Veterans Homes, in their annual drive-thru event in Bowling Green City Park on Saturday. The poppies will be given out in the parking lot in front of the Veterans Memorial Building from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Donations are appreciated and will go directly to support veterans in the Ohio Veterans Homes.
The public is invited to attend the Lake Township Memorial Day ceremony on Monday. The parade will originate out of Lake Township Fire Station 1, just east of Walbridge. The parade will depart at 9:30 a.m. toward Lake Township Cemetery and arrive at 9:50 a.m. The ceremony will start at 10 a.m. and last for approximately 45 minutes. Ohio Sen. Theresa Gavarone, R-Huron, is the keynote speaker.
Troy-Webster American Legion Post 240 honor guard will present arms with a 21 gun salute at Webster Township Cemetery at 9 a.m. on Monday. Auxiliary Unit poppy girl Sophia Odom, along with auxiliary President Becky Dippman, will place wreaths in memory of all veterans.
The honor guard, poppy girl and unit president will also perform the ceremony at New Belleville Ridge cemetery in Dowling at approximately 9:30 a.m. following a service by Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church. Ceremonies will be repeated at Old Belleville Ridge in Dowling, and Salem cemetery on Bradner Road immediately following.
The Memorial Day events for the Village of Luckey will be held at Troy Township Cemetery with a concert by the Eastwood High School Band starting at 1:45 p.m. The program will begin at 2 p.m. Mayor Cory Panning will be the speaker. The legion will follow the program with a 21-gun salute at the mound along with placing of wreaths to honor veterans by the auxiliary president and poppy girl. In case of thunder storms, the program will be canceled.
The Norcross-Meyers Post, Custar, will sponsor a service Memorial Day at the Milton Township Cemetery at 1 p.m. The Bowling Green High School Band will perform. A potluck dinner will follow at the post.
The Jerry City Memorial Day activities start at 11 a.m. Monday. Observers are invited to arrive at the Jerry City Cemetery and participate in the annual Memorial Day observance. This year’s guest speaker will be SSG Robert Grooms. Roll call of those interred at Jerry City and Mt. Zion cemeteries, who have served the country, will be by Rose Chambers. The Elmwood High School Marching Band will perform.