Members of the 14th Ohio Volunteer Infantry Honor Squad fire their rifles during the Memorial Day service at Oak Grove Cemetery Monday morning in Bowling Green. Col. (USAF, retired) Vernon Hansen Sr. delivered the keynote address. Evie VanVohris sang the National Anthem. Father Tom McQuillen, with St. Aloysius Catholic Church, served as chaplain and Mayor Michael Aspacher presented Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address.

