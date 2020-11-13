One of seven individuals charged with multiple thefts in Michigan and Ohio has pleaded guilty and has agreed to testify against his co-defendants.
Richard Nye, 43, appeared Monday in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Molly Mack.
He took a plea bargain that includes him testifying against his six co-defendants, said Wood County Assistant Prosecutor Jim Hoppenjans.
Nye, of Oregon, was indicted in August for money laundering, a third-degree felony; two counts receiving stolen property, one a first-degree felony and one a fourth-degree felony; two counts possessing criminal tools, one a first-degree misdemeanor and one a fifth-degree felony; and engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a first-degree felony.
He is a member of a theft ring that struck 14 stores in Ohio and Michigan and brought the items taken back to Wood County to sell.
Nye pleaded guilty to the amended charges of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a second-degree felony; receiving stolen property with a forfeiture of $4,000, a fourth-degree felony; and possessing criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony.
The final charge carries forfeiture of his truck and cell phones since they were used in the commission of the offense.
The charges of money laundering, misdemeanor receiving stolen property and possessing criminal tools will be dismissed at sentencing.
Nye was transported to court from the Wood County Justice Center.
Hoppenjans recommended a two-year prison sentence on the corrupt activity charge, 18 months for receiving stolen property, and one year for possessing criminal tools, all to run concurrently with each other and concurrent with his current jail term.
Previously, Judge Alan Mayberry sentenced Nye on June 16 to 17 months in jail after a jury found him guilty of theft.
According to Mack, the corrupt activity charge carries a sentence of two to eight years plus four years under the Reagan Tokes Law for a possible 12-year sentence. The fine could be up to $15,000 or three times the amount of all the thefts.
Receiving stolen property warrants a prison sentence of up to 18 months while possessing criminal tools could have a prison sentence of up to 12 months, Mack said.
The maximum is 10.5 years as a definite term, and 14.5 as an indefinite term once Reagan Tokes is applied, she said.
According to Hoppenjans, the theft ring of which Nye was a member hit 14 stores in Ohio and Michigan between April 2019 and September 2019. The stores included Lowe’s, Home Depot, Walmart and Marshall’s. They took a number of items, including chainsaws.
Perrysburg Township police set up a controlled buy with Nye for a Husqvarna chainsaw. When a member of the department met with Nye and purchased the chainsaw, they determined it was stolen from the Perrysburg Lowe’s.
When asked by Mack if that is what happened, Nye said “to the best of my knowledge, yes.
All seven co-defendants were scheduled to appear in Mack’s courtroom Monday.
Larry Keel, 46, Walbridge, also appeared and pleaded not guilty to charges of money laundering, a third-degree felony, and engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a first-degree felony.
Keel faces three to 11 years and up to 16.5 years under the Reagan Tokes Law.
He also may be fined up to $20,000 or three times the value of goods taken during the thefts.
The money laundering charges has a prison sentence of nine to 36 months with a fine of up to two times the value of goods taken during the theft, Mack said.
Bond was set to his own recognizance.
Future appearances of Charles Keel, Charles Dickson Jr., Angelica Billings, Daniel Burgard and David Skrepenski were set by their attorneys.
A pretrial has been set for Jan. 25 with a final pretrial on March 22, which is their last opportunity to change their plea.
Trials are set to run July 19-30.
Combined, the seven individuals were charged with 45 offenses.
Billings, 28, Toledo, was indicted for money laundering, a third-degree felony, and engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a first-degree felony.
Skrepenski, 43, Toledo and currently in Mansfield’s Richland Correctional Institution, and Dickson Jr., 43, Toledo, each were indicted for money laundering, a third-degree felony; three counts of vandalism, all fifth-degree felonies; three counts of theft, all fifth-degree felonies; six counts of receiving stolen property, all fifth-degree felonies; two counts of possessing criminal tools, both fifth-degree felonies; and one count engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a first-degree felony
Charles Keel, 42, Oregon, and Burgard, 25, Toledo, each were indicted for money laundering, a third-degree felony, and engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a first-degree felony.