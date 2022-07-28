Lottery Jackpot

Bruce Gideos, manager at Pierre's Place, in Chesterfield, N.H., prints out Mega Millions tickets on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. The Mega Millions jackpot has topped $1 billion before Friday's drawing. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)

 Kristopher Radder

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — One of the nation's biggest lottery prizes got a little bigger Thursday as the Mega Millions jackpot increased to an estimated $1.1 billion.

The increase ahead of Friday night's drawing makes the jackpot the third largest, behind $1.5 billion prizes won in 2018 and 2016.

0
0
0
0
0