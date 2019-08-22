Meet BGHS teams, eat ice cream at Saturday Fan Fair

The sixth annual Fan Fair at Bowling Green High School is set for Saturday at the football field, 530 W. Poe Road.
Gates open at 4 p.m., with the band and team parade starting at 4:30 p.m.
Posted: Thursday, August 22, 2019 10:34 am
