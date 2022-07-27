Russia Ukraine War

Medic volunteer Nataliia Voronkova, gives a medical tactical training session to paramedics and soldiers, in Dobropillia, eastern Ukraine, Friday, July 22, 2022. Voronkova has dedicated her life to aid distribution and tactical medical training for soldiers and paramedics, working on front line of the Donetsk region since the war began in 2014. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty)

 Nariman El-Mofty

DONETSK REGION (AP) — All over the Donetsk region, close to the front lines of Russia's war in Ukraine, Nataliia Voronkova turns up at Ukrainian field positions and hospitals wearing high heels. A colleague bought her running shoes, but Voronkova gave them away.

A helmet and a protective vest aren't part of her uniform, either, as she distributes first-aid kits and other equipment to Ukrainian soldiers and paramedics. She is a civilian, the founder of a medical non-profit, and looking like one is something no one can take from her, even in a combat zone.

0
0
0
0
0