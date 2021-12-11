COLUMBUS – State Rep. Haraz Ghanbari, R-Perrysburg, has announced the Ohio Meat Processing Grant will be available for Wood County livestock and poultry producers beginning Dec. 7.
“Wood County has thousands in livestock from our meat producers and I encourage those constituents of mine to look into this great opportunity that will assist them in offsetting various business costs in their efforts,” he said.
The grant can be used by producers to reimburse them for:
· New/upgraded machinery/equipment
· New/upgraded technology products
· Personnel training costs
· Plant construction/expansion – confinement
· Plant construction/expansion – processing
· Plant construction/expansion – refrigeration
· Food safety certification costs
· Cooperative interstate shipment program costs
More information and instructions on how to apply are at www.Development.Ohio.Gov/MeatProcessing. Further questions can be emailed to MeatProcessingGrant@development.ohio.gov.