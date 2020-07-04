From a school teacher to the educational coordinator for the Wood County History Museum, local historian Micheal McMaster’s passion for education can be easily seen through his many endeavors to expose local history to the people of Wood County.
“When I got hired here in 2003, it was kind of a blank slate,” McMaster said of starting the job 17 years ago. “We’ve done everything from sack races and hoops to vintage baseball.”
McMaster gives approximately 112 talks yearly at elementary schools, middle schools and senior centers that focus on varying topics about Wood County and national history.
He enjoys his freedom to decide these events and topics.
“Anything I can think of, is what we do.”
McMaster is enthusiastic about local history education.
He said he tries to add an entertainment value to his programs, which he learned while teaching middle school students.
“I was a school teacher in Toledo but never taught history. I taught science, math and art,” he said. “You have to be an entertainer to teach seventh and eighth grade. … You have to really sell what you teach.”
To keep his activities entertaining, McMaster said he tries to talk about interesting topics and include as many hands-on activities as possible.
This includes coordinating with the museum’s curator of artifacts, Holly Kirkendall, to find real historical antiquities relevant to a particular topic that can be observed and, in some cases, touched by participants.
These details keep listeners engaged and interested.
Following his teaching career, McMaster returned to college to earn a bachelor’s in American Culture Studies with a focus on local history.
“When I was an undergraduate freshman at Bowling Green I never would’ve thought I’d be at a museum.”
Although unexpected, his experience, degree and a few books he had written on his local history earned him his position at the museum.
McMaster is constantly working on new programs and talks.
Popular programs for schools include the “War of 1812 in Ohio: The Siege of Fort Meigs & the Battle of Lake Erie” and the “History of Wood County: 10,000 B.C. to the Present.”
A few popular senior citizen programs include “The Night the Sky Fell: November 13, 1833” and “Base Ball Today: The Interurban in Northwest Ohio.”
McMaster said that his process of producing topics can be time consuming with the research involved.
However, as schools and senior centers have been closed during the coroanvirus pandemic, McMaster has taken the opportunity to research new materials and develop different talks.
Those include Wood County pioneer Adam Philips and his impact on speculations for the “end of times.”
McMaster hopes to return to his educational programs as soon as schools and senior centers reopen.
Until then, his duties are extensive. They include creating education programs for adults, and for students.
He has also been working on marketing the museum through video games like the newly released “Animal Crossing: New Horizons” which allows for artwork from the museum to be scanned and uploaded into a player’s own virtual world.