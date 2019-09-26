McDonald's takes a nibble of the plant-based burger

McDonald's is finally taking a nibble of the plant-based burger.
McDonald's said Thursday that will sell the PLT, or the plant, lettuce and tomato burger for 12 weeks in 28 restaurants in Southwestern Ontario by the end of the month.
FILE - In this July 18, 2018, file photo a customer gets his coffee at a McDonald's restaurant in Pittsburgh. In a very limited test in Canada, McDonald's said Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, that it's introducing the PLT, or the plant, lettuce and tomato burger. It will be available for 12 weeks in 28 restaurants in Southwestern Ontario by the end of the month.
Posted: Thursday, September 26, 2019 3:00 pm
Posted in News, Nation on Thursday, September 26, 2019 3:00 pm.
